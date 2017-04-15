DysFunctional | CR 252
Posted on: April 14, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Wes from Linux Unplugged joins Mike to host a special edition of the show. They chat about the merits (or not!) of Electron, Mike’s week from hell & their true feelings about Javascript. Then they discuss Clojurescript, React Native, & the benefits of a more functional programming style.
Plus Docker, Devops & of course the Beer of the Week!
— Show Notes: —
Ubuntu Unity is dead: Desktop will switch back to GNOME next year