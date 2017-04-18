Habitat promises full automation that travels with app. Basically it’s a great way to have an extremely lightweight “environment + your app” (hence the name) that has everything you need except the OS or OS related bits. But is this a layer of abstraction too far for Mike?

Plus the chronicles of one developer’s journey of getting started with Open Source, some cool dark matter development Chris spotted at Dell & more!

From containers to traditional services, Habitat gives you a
consistent way to build and run your applications in a Cloud
Native manner.

Suggested by Kbknapp

As for habitat, we’re not using it in production (yet) but it’s a neat way to package up your “app” (whatever that may be) and everything it encompasses (redis, DB, you name it) into a single output artifact (they call them HARTs) in a reproducible manner.

This artifact can then be either run baremetal, inside a traditional container, etc. There’s also a lightweight runtime for these artifacts that allow some awesome things like service discovery, gossip rings, config sharing and updating between multiple instances of these artifacts.

Basically it’s a great way to have an extremely lightweight “environment + your app” (hence the name) that has everything you need except the OS or OS related bits (which is where/why it differs from a container and also why it can be run in a container if needed).

El Hoop

How I got started with Open Source and you can do too.

This is in no way going to be a comprehensive guide on how to get started with open source; its going to be more of a description of my journey.

This might help you if you’re a beginner struggling to make your way into open source.

Keeping XCTest in sync on Linux

Swift is cross-platform, but it behaves differently on Apple platforms vs. all other operating systems, mainly for two reasons:

  • The Objective-C runtime is only available on Apple platforms.
  • Foundation and the other core libraries have separate implementations for non-Apple OSes. This means some Foundation APIs may produce divergent results on macOS/iOS and Linux (though the stated goal is implementation parity), or they may simply not be fully implemented yet.

Therefore, when you write a library that doesnʼt depend on any Apple-specific functionality, itʼs a good idea to test your code on macOS/iOS and Linux.

Tool of The Week

GitHub – filter1/Sublime-Text-Plugins-for-Frontend-Web-Development: A Collection of Plugins for Frontend Web Development

Here is a collection of plugins I use for my daily frontend web development work. I am grateful for any feedback or recommendations. Just open an issue!

