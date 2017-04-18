4k of Sin | CR 253
Posted on: April 17, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Habitat promises full automation that travels with app. Basically it’s a great way to have an extremely lightweight “environment + your app” (hence the name) that has everything you need except the OS or OS related bits. But is this a layer of abstraction too far for Mike?
Plus the chronicles of one developer’s journey of getting started with Open Source, some cool dark matter development Chris spotted at Dell & more!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback:
Wes was great!
Lots of Coders recently, schedule has been crazy but we love you anyways.
From containers to traditional services, Habitat gives you a
consistent way to build and run your applications in a Cloud
Native manner.
Suggested by Kbknapp
As for habitat, we’re not using it in production (yet) but it’s a neat way to package up your “app” (whatever that may be) and everything it encompasses (redis, DB, you name it) into a single output artifact (they call them HARTs) in a reproducible manner.
This artifact can then be either run baremetal, inside a traditional container, etc. There’s also a lightweight runtime for these artifacts that allow some awesome things like service discovery, gossip rings, config sharing and updating between multiple instances of these artifacts.
Basically it’s a great way to have an extremely lightweight “environment + your app” (hence the name) that has everything you need except the OS or OS related bits (which is where/why it differs from a container and also why it can be run in a container if needed).
El Hoop
How I got started with Open Source and you can do too.
This is in no way going to be a comprehensive guide on how to get started with open source; its going to be more of a description of my journey.
This might help you if you’re a beginner struggling to make your way into open source.
Keeping XCTest in sync on Linux
Interesting read on some complications with working in #swift on #linux https://t.co/Mt4VWW5m3e #programming
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) April 16, 2017
Swift is cross-platform, but it behaves differently on Apple platforms vs. all other operating systems, mainly for two reasons:
- The Objective-C runtime is only available on Apple platforms.
- Foundation and the other core libraries have separate implementations for non-Apple OSes. This means some Foundation APIs may produce divergent results on macOS/iOS and Linux (though the stated goal is implementation parity), or they may simply not be fully implemented yet.
Therefore, when you write a library that doesnʼt depend on any Apple-specific functionality, itʼs a good idea to test your code on macOS/iOS and Linux.
Tool of The Week
GitHub – filter1/Sublime-Text-Plugins-for-Frontend-Web-Development: A Collection of Plugins for Frontend Web Development
Here is a collection of plugins I use for my daily frontend web development work. I am grateful for any feedback or recommendations. Just open an issue!