From containers to traditional services, Habitat gives you a consistent way to build and run your applications in a Cloud Native manner.

Suggested by Kbknapp

As for habitat, we’re not using it in production (yet) but it’s a neat way to package up your “app” (whatever that may be) and everything it encompasses (redis, DB, you name it) into a single output artifact (they call them HARTs) in a reproducible manner.

This artifact can then be either run baremetal, inside a traditional container, etc. There’s also a lightweight runtime for these artifacts that allow some awesome things like service discovery, gossip rings, config sharing and updating between multiple instances of these artifacts.

Basically it’s a great way to have an extremely lightweight “environment + your app” (hence the name) that has everything you need except the OS or OS related bits (which is where/why it differs from a container and also why it can be run in a container if needed).