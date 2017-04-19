Tales of FileSystems | TechSNAP 315
Posted on: April 18, 2017
We’ve got the latest gossip on Apple’s brand new filesystem & why you should care! Plus Dan dives deep into the wonderful world of ZFS and FreeBSD jails & shows us how he is putting them to use in his latest server build.
Plus it’s your fantastic feedback, a riotous roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Apple’s New File System: Who Cares?
ZFS, jails, FreeBSD
Origins of FreeBSD Jail and why imperfect virtualization is good
Jails are like little virtual machines (jails) running on a bigger machine (the jail host)
From the jail host (often just referred to as the host), you can see into the jails, see everything that’s running, monitor, etc.
Stuff in the jail cannot see outside the jail and have no interactions with the host
You can configure the host so that the jail can access stuff on the host (e.g. a tape drive) but that requires explicit action by the sysadmin.
Simplified concept of a FreeBSD Jail: create a directory, install FreeBSD in there, chroot, done.
Feedback
Round Up:
Dallas’ emergency sirens were hacked with a rogue radio signal
Malware Reaches Play Store as Google Wages War Against BankBot Trojan
Prisoners built two PCs from parts, hid them in ceiling, connected to the state’s network and did cybershenanigans