Riding the Whale | CR 254
Posted on: April 24, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike is betting big on Docker, Angular has a new release, JavaScript is taking the lead & Uber is playing with fire.
It’s a packed episode & wraps up with the bombshell that Mike is selling his new MacBook.
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
- Uber CEO Plays with Fire
- Smaller and faster via new Views Engine for more efficient and less + generated code
- Animations are in their own packages
- Typescript 2.2 compatibility
- Some improvements to ng-if / ng-for
- Angular “One Framework” == Progressive Web Apps
Weird as this is, it makes sense
- Java teaches OO design elements and is a great way to get a good corp job
- JavaScript and its ilk are the where the future / present is
- Coding is the Next Blue Collar Job
- Is Macro development coding?
What is a programmer in 2017?
Focus
Why Mike is selling his new MacBook and LG Monitor
Why I am selling my #macbook? One word – "focus" #linux #devops #programming https://t.co/v2rd6PmeWr
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) April 24, 2017