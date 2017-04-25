Honest VPS Round-Up | Ask Noah 4
Posted on: April 24, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week we talk about the new AMD Ryzen, different VPS providers you could take a look at & of course – we take your calls.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
— Noobs Corner —
Don’t know where to start with VPS? Check out our simple how to and get your first server up and running in 10 minutes or less!
How To: Setting up a Web Server
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —
+ Noah – Kernellinux
+ Ask Noah Show
+ Altispeed Technologies
+ Jupiter Broadcasting