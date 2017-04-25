Plus the bad, horrible, no good week that Docker had & more!

Linux Foundation thinks they have the solution to the Internet of Terrible & they might actually be right. We’ll share the exclusive interview that has us excited for the future.

This about an emulator that renders NES games in 3D (with some manual steps), and techniques that can automate those manual steps. It’s a sidebar to my work on Nintendo AI.

Adwaita-Qt is (as you might guess from the name) a theme that helps make Qt apps look like GTK apps by themeing them to match up with Adwaita, the default GNOME GTK theme.

+ GitHub – PapirusDevelopmentTeam/arc-kde: Arc KDE customization

This decision is driven by the following considerations:

* FTP servers have no support for caching or acceleration.

* Most software implementations have stagnated and are awkward to use

and configure.

* Usage of the FTP servers is pretty low as our own installer has not

offered FTP as a way to access mirrors for over ten years.

* The protocol is inefficient and requires adding awkward kludges to

firewalls and load-balancing daemons.

DockerCon in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, the container bellwether _announced_the _Moby Project— a new name for the open-source software from which the commercial versions of Docker are derived. Moby also serves as a starting point to create customized container software for specific infrastructure._

LinuxKit includes the tooling to allow building custom Linux subsystems that only include exactly the components the runtime platform requires. All system services are containers that can be replaced, and everything that is not required can be removed. All components can be substituted with ones that match specific needs. It is a kit, very much in the Docker philosophy of batteries included but swappable. Today, onstage at Dockercon 2017 we opensourced LinuxKit at https://github.com/linuxkit/linuxkit.

Summary: Our base goes away. Gecko will change dramatically in the future, and dropping many features that Firefox does not need anymore, but that Thunderbird relies on.

Our codebase is now roughly 20 years old. It heavily and intrinsically relies on those very Gecko technologies that are now being faded out, more or less aggressively.

JavaScript and HTML5 have evolved dramatically. Entire applications in JS are now realistic, and have been done. There are several existing JS libraries we might leverage. JavaScript is an efficient language, which allows fast development. A rewrite in JavaScript makes sense now.

We will learn from shortcomings of existing Thunderbird, and solve them, for example a more flexible address book, and cleanly supporting virtual folders without overhead.

The goal of the rewrite is to be close to the existing Thunderbird, in UI and features, as a drop-in replacement for end users, without baffling them. They should immediately recognize the replacement as the Thunderbird they love. It will install and run as normal desktop application, like Thunderbird does today. It keeps user data local and private.

We can also make a new, fresh desktop UI, as alternative to the traditional one, for new users. The technology also gives us the option to run it as mobile app.

While we implement the new version of Thunderbird, the old codebase based on Gecko will be maintained until the rewrite is ready to replace the old one.

I expect this effort to take roughly 3 years: 1 year until some dogfood (usable by some developers and enthusiasts). 2 years until a basic feature set is there. 3 years until we can replace Thunderbird.

Thunderbird Redesign by Krystian Polański – Dribbble We wanted to achieve more clarity and in effect reduce cognitive load making Thunderbird more friendly, especially for new users. Also, we based the redesign on FirefoxOS Style Guide to keep the identity somehow coherent.

Seems that community is too stupid and irresponsible to decide even for the simplest things like a stupid logo, as there are many votes coming from random usernames like “dsfsdfsdf sdsdgdsfg”.

The Linux Foundation launches the open source EdgeX Foundry — an attempt to unify and simplify the Internet of Things.

