PHP Steals Your Nuts | TechSNAP 316
Posted on: April 25, 2017
The squirrels have gotten in the mailbag as the guys discuss an unfortunate new vulnerability in Squirrelmail. Plus an interesting new entrant to the anonymous domain name space from some of the internet’s most famous rabble rousers. Then Dan & Wes get just a bit jealous of Canada’s new take on net neutrality & more!
Show Notes:
SQUIRRELMAIL REMOTE CODE EXECUTION VULNERABILITY
improperly santized parameters
Invoking sendmail binary from with PHP
FreeBSD version is newer than articles states is latest release
Anonymous domain purchases
Anonymity has long been practiced for activism. Many famous authors have published under a pseudonym.
Domain name is from Laos, but company is based in St Kitts.
What are the risks with trusting this group?
Net Neutrality Alive and Well in Canada: CRTC Crafts Full Code With Zero Rating Decision
- Very strong decision and very postive for Canadian consumers.
Short oveview of DNS – phone book analogy
