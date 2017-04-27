Clickbait Currency | Unfilter 234
Posted on: April 26, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
We review Trump’s first 100 days in office, fight for the future of the “Cyber Battle” & give you our take on the new book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign & the origins of the Russia hacked the election story.
Plus news from around the world, the return of Obama & a special guest joins during Overtime!
- Treasury refuses to give Exxon Mobil special waiver to drill in sanctioned Russia
- NSA Blimp Spied in the United States
- Why Soviet Weather Was Secret, a Critical Gap in Korea, and Other NSA Newsletter Tales
- Utah man initially denied lung transplant over pot use dies after complications, family says | Fox News
- Google Rewrites Its Powerful Search Rankings to Bury Fake News – Bloomberg
- Obama’s $400,000 Cantor Speech Makes Him Wall Street’s Newest Fat Cat | Fox Business
- ‘Shattered’: Clinton expose reveals Russian ‘narrative’ was spun within hours of Trump win – World Tribune: Window on the Real World
- Hillary Clinton Has ‘Shattered’ to Thank for Yet Another Terrible Week | Observer
- U.S. Sanctions on Russia Won’t Be Lifted Until Crimea Is Returned to Ukraine: Rex Tillerson