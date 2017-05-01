Second to LAS | LAS 467
With just one episode left we discuss the Mac threat, how script kiddies can use Linux to hack your password & why you might want to wait for Linux 4.12.
Plus news, picks of the week & more!
— Show Notes: —
Laptop Wins and Woes
— PICKS —
Runs Linux
The First Open Source Satellite, Runs Linux
The cube sat in question is UPSat, a 2U cubesat that is completely Open Source. Everything from the chassis to the firmware is completely Open, with all the source files hosted on GitHub.
Desktop App Pick
pulseeffects: Limiter, compressor, reverberation, equalizer and auto volume effects for Pulseaudio applications
Limiter, compressor, reverberation, stereo equalizer and auto volume effects for Pulseaudio applications
— NEWS —
Kali Linux 2017.1 Release
Finally, it’s here! We’re happy to announce the availability of the Kali Linux 2017.1 rolling release, which brings with it a bunch of exciting updates and features.
The developers behind the distro this week gave it a polish, adding new images optimised for GPU-using instances in Azure and Amazon Web Services. The extra grunt the GPUs afford, Kali’s backers say, will enhance the distribution’s password-probing powers.
Linux Mint-using terror nerd awaits sentence for training Islamic State
A paranoid Welsh Muslim who wore gloves while typing on his laptop, admitted being part of Islamic State, and, gasp, harbored a copy of Linux Mint, has been described as a “new and dangerous breed of terrorist.”
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Basically the TCPM driver is responsible for managing the role of each USB Type-C port on the system depending upon the connected device.
Blackmagic Design: DaVinci Resolve 14
DaVinci Resolve includes virtually every imaginable editing and trimming tool available, making it perfect for both creative and online editing! The new high performance playback engine, which is up to 10x faster, makes playback instantaneous and trimming more responsive than ever, even for processor intensive formats such as H.264 and RAW.
Feedback
— CHRIS’ STASH —
