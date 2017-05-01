After digging into some rather tempting Hoopla, Mike shares his clever solution to one of Docker’s bigger problems & manages to motivate Chris into trying it out during the show.

Plus thoughts on continuing your coding education, stories of past exams gone wrong & more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

Hoopla

Persisting Docker Logs

Continuing Coding Education

Question? Comments? Contact us here!