Moby’s Logs | CR 255
Posted on: May 1, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
After digging into some rather tempting Hoopla, Mike shares his clever solution to one of Docker’s bigger problems & manages to motivate Chris into trying it out during the show.
Plus thoughts on continuing your coding education, stories of past exams gone wrong & more!
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
Persisting Docker Logs
Continuing Coding Education
Doing some #Linux Academy trainings. Think I might go for some certs. @ChrisLAS
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) April 29, 2017
- Why Mike is using Linux Academy to get an AWS Cert
- AWS DevOps Engineer
- How much do certs matter?