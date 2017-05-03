Plus the dirty secret about Linux’s battery life, some of our LinuxFest Northwest plans & a lot more!

Big improvements are coming to a grub near you, Wes has a batch of really useful new open source projects & we consider the “threat” posed by Windows 10 S.

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux port of the Little Snitch application firewall.

This project came from a need I had to be able to serve up already created deb packages without a lot of fuss. Most of the existing solutions

I found were either geared at mirroring existing “official” repos or for providing your packages to the public. My need was just something that I could use internally to install already built deb packages via apt-get. I didn’t care about change files, signed packages, etc. Since this was

to be used in a CI pipeline it had to support remote uploads and be able to update the package list after each upload.

We are a group of free software enthusiasts, anarchists, cyber security researchers. Long live anarchy! Long live 0ld sch00l!!! A small step in security hardening –> A giant leap in Free & Open source software!!!

Prominent features of GRUB 2.02 include Big-Endian UFS1 support, experimental 64-bit EXT2 support, GPT PReP support, the ability to use LVM UUIDs if available, proper handling of partitioned LVM, CBFS (coreboot) support, ZFS LZ4 support, ZFS features support, XFS V5 format support, as well as LVM RAID1 support.

The actual mech movement mechanics feel really good too, with the body rotating separately to the legs, with a button to quickly align yourself straight again. The wobble when you walk also looks great, it really gives the feeling of actually being in a mech unit. It feels heavy, like you’re an actual pilot and not just a fancy effect.

On April 23, 2017, Technicolor’s mp3 licensing program for certain mp3 related patents and software of Technicolor and Fraunhofer IIS has been terminated.

It’s working fine but I remember Chris saying he’s got a flawless install with Arch and systemd boot…I’d love to know the setup! If anyone has tips on how they’re working with Hidpi on different distro’s I’d love to hear. Any tips on best ways to switch between intel graphics and nvidia would be awesome too.

Windows 10 ‘S’ will be free to all students and teachers.

__starting preorders_for the Surface Laptop today, priced starting at $999 for the Core i5 version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The Surface Laptop will start shipping on June 15th._

JB1 goes Open Source