Intel’s patched a remote execution exploit that’s been lurking in their chips for the past nine years, we’ve got the details & some handy tips to check if you’re affected. Then Dan does a deep dive into friend of the show Tarsnap: what it is, how to use it & why it’s so awesome. Plus we discuss when we use external services versus building ourselves & a few tips for lightweight backup solutions that might work for you.

Then your fantastic feedback, a riotous roundup & so much more!

Show Notes:

Red alert! Intel patches remote execution hole that’s been hidden in biz, server chips since 2008

  • Bug is in Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT), Standard Manageability (ISM) and Small Business Technology (SBT) firmware versions 6 to 11.6.

  • Every Intel platform with either Intel Standard Manageability, Active Management Technology, or Small Business Technology, from Nehalem in 2008 to Kaby Lake in 2017 has a remotely exploitable security hole in the IME (Intel Management Engine)

  • Are you affected? Read this!

Tarsnap

