Some Fishy Chips | TechSNAP 317
Posted on: May 3, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
Intel’s patched a remote execution exploit that’s been lurking in their chips for the past nine years, we’ve got the details & some handy tips to check if you’re affected. Then Dan does a deep dive into friend of the show Tarsnap: what it is, how to use it & why it’s so awesome. Plus we discuss when we use external services versus building ourselves & a few tips for lightweight backup solutions that might work for you.
Then your fantastic feedback, a riotous roundup & so much more!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
Red alert! Intel patches remote execution hole that’s been hidden in biz, server chips since 2008
Bug is in Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT), Standard Manageability (ISM) and Small Business Technology (SBT) firmware versions 6 to 11.6.
Every Intel platform with either Intel Standard Manageability, Active Management Technology, or Small Business Technology, from Nehalem in 2008 to Kaby Lake in 2017 has a remotely exploitable security hole in the IME (Intel Management Engine)
Tarsnap
Costs about $0.75 a day – storing about 87G total, and adding about 1.6GB / month
I have not deleted any old backups since I started.
Feedback
Round Up:
Why use Postgres (Updated for last 5 years) – Craig Kerstiens
That grumpy BSD guy: Forcing the password gropers through a smaller hole with OpenBSD’s PF queues
N.S.A. Halts Collection of Americans’ Emails About Foreign Targets – The New York Times