Intel’s patched a remote execution exploit that’s been lurking in their chips for the past nine years, we’ve got the details & some handy tips to check if you’re affected. Then Dan does a deep dive into friend of the show Tarsnap: what it is, how to use it & why it’s so awesome. Plus we discuss when we use external services versus building ourselves & a few tips for lightweight backup solutions that might work for you.

Then your fantastic feedback, a riotous roundup & so much more!