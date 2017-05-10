All Drives Die | TechSNAP 318
Turns out you’ve been doing passwords wrong, but don’t worry, we’ve got the latest and greatest guidance from NIST. Plus the latest numbers from BackBlaze with some interesting conclusions about enterprise drives.
Then the details about that google docs worm everyone’s talking about, some top tips to stay safe & so much more!
Show Notes:
New password guidelines say everything we thought about passwords is wrong
No more periodic password changes
No more imposed password complexity
Mandatory validation of newly created passwords against a list of commonly-used, expected, or compromised passwords.
We recommend you use a password manager, use a different password on every login
Enterprise hard disks are faster and use more power, but are they more reliable?
The enterprise disks also use more power: 9W idle and 10W operational, compared to 7.2W idle and 9W operational for comparable consumer disks.
If you have one or two spindles, that’s no big deal, but each Backblaze rack has 20 “storage pods” with 60 disks each. An extra 2.2kW for an idle rack is nothing to sniff at.
Other HGST models are also continuing to show impressive longevity, with three 4TB models and one 3TB model both boasting a sub-1 percent annualized failure rate.
Don’t trust OAuth: Why the “Google Docs” worm was so convincing
Access to all your mail
access to any of your google hangout chats
access to all your contacts
makes a good case for encryption/decryption at the client
bhyve VGA pass-through see also mailing list post
How to remote hijack computers using Intel’s insecure chips: Just use an empty login string
Massive vulnerability in Windows Defender leaves most Windows PCs vulnerable