Studio Tour Quickie // VLOG 45
Posted on: May 12, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Rover, Video
We ripped everything out of the podcast studio and rebuilt it component by component. I’ll take you on a quick tour of my favorite changes, and why we’re doing it.
You can also see our Behringer X32 mixer in action, with its crazy cool motorized sliders, super useful features, and Linux powered LCD.
And how we use Linux for the entire studio, and for all our Jupiter Broadcasting shows.
