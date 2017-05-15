Linux Action News 1
Posted on: May 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
Canonical IPO is a go, Microsoft brings more Linux to Windows, OpenWRT, LEDE agree on Linux-for-routers peace plan & Google launches project Treble.
Welcome to Linux Action News’s debut episode. It’s our goal to build the show you go to when you want to hear an informed discussion about what’s happening.
We kick things off with a busy news week.
- Canonical starts IPO path — At OpenStack Summit, Canonical and Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth revealed in an interview that the recent changes in the Linux and cloud power were to ready Canonical for an IPO.
- Microsoft is bringing Ubuntu, SUSE, and Fedora to the Windows Store — With the new Fall Creators Update, users will be able to install Ubuntu, SUSE, and Fedora as apps on their device, allowing them to run Windows and Linux applications side-by-side without dual-booting.
- OpenWRT and LEDE agree on Linux-for-routers peace plan • The Register — The terms will see LEDE fold back into OpenWRT. Persisting with the latter name was deemed non-negotiable by the OpenWRT faction. The agreement also proposes closing the LEDE GitHub repo, rebuilding LEDE’s web site so it ha OpenWRT branding and basically burying the LEDE brand. LEDE code will live on as OpenWRT will be required to keep forked trees available.
- Here comes Treble: A modular base for Android | Android Developers Blog — With Android O, we’ve been working very closely with device makers and silicon manufacturers to take steps toward solving this problem, and we’re excited to give you a sneak peek at Project Treble, the biggest change to the low-level system architecture of Android to date.
- Google’s “Project Treble” solves one of Android’s many update roadblocks | Ars Technica — Project Treble” is a plan to modularize the Android OS, separating the OS framework code from “vendor specific” hardware code. In theory, this change would allow for a new Android update to be flashed on a device without any involvement from the silicon vendor.
- Google’s “Fuchsia” smartphone OS dumps Linux, has a wild new UI | Ars Technica — Unlike Android and Chrome OS, Fuchsia is not based on Linux—it uses a new, Google-developed microkernel called “Magenta.” With Fuchsia, Google would not only be dumping the Linux kernel, but also the GPL: the OS is licensed under a mix of BSD 3 clause, MIT, and Apache 2.0.