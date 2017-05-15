Linux Action News 1

Posted on: May 14, 2017

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

Canonical IPO is a go, Microsoft brings more Linux to Windows, OpenWRT, LEDE agree on Linux-for-routers peace plan & Google launches project Treble.

Welcome to Linux Action News’s debut episode. It’s our goal to build the show you go to when you want to hear an informed discussion about what’s happening.

We kick things off with a busy news week.

Thanks to:


Ting

Episode Links

