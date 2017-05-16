Perfect Gnome Setup | Ask Noah 7
Posted on: May 16, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week we give you the rundown on what it takes to make Gnome the perfect desktop. Find out what extensions we use, tweaks we make, plus your calls & much more!
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— The Cliff Notes —
Perfect Gnome Setup
Showing Battery Percentage
- Open Dconf Editor
- Click Org > Gnome > Desktop > Interface, and change “Show Battery Percentage” to True.
Disable Synamtics Tap to Click
synclient MaxTapTime=0
— Noobs Corner —
Check out our Linux based Mastadon Community
http://linuxrocks.online
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —
+ Noah – Kernellinux
+ Ask Noah Show
+ Altispeed Technologies
+ Jupiter Broadcasting