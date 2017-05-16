This week we give you the rundown on what it takes to make Gnome the perfect desktop. Find out what extensions we use, tweaks we make, plus your calls & much more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

— The Cliff Notes —

Perfect Gnome Setup

Showing Battery Percentage

Open Dconf Editor

Click Org > Gnome > Desktop > Interface, and change “Show Battery Percentage” to True.

Disable Synamtics Tap to Click

synclient MaxTapTime=0

— Noobs Corner —

Check out our Linux based Mastadon Community

http://linuxrocks.online

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —

+ Noah – Kernellinux

+ Ask Noah Show

+ Altispeed Technologies

+ Jupiter Broadcasting