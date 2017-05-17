We review System76’s Galago Pro, have a crisis of faith about the future of desktop Linux, get completely blown away by our community, help you BASH better & more!

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

Canonical IPO is a go, Microsoft brings more Linux to Windows, OpenWRT, LEDE agree on Linux-for-routers peace plan & Google launches project Treble.

Last week, at its developer conference Build 2017, Microsoft announced that it’s bringing Windows Subsystem for Linux to Windows Server. Apart from this, Windows Server will also be joining Windows Insider program. The other new features of Windows Server will be aligned with the next release of Windows 10.

I am pleased to share that we are also bringing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), commonly known as Bash on Windows, to Windows Server. This unique combination allows developer and application administrators to use the same scripts, tools, procedures and container images they have been using for Linux containers on their Windows Server container host. These containers use our Hyper-V isolation technology combined with your choice of Linux kernel to host the workload while the management scripts and tools on the host use WSL.

write down a command-line to see the help text that matches each argument

finds bugs in your shell scripts.

T- 1 Month. We're pleased to announce registration is up, our schedule is released, and MUCH much more! #self2017 https://t.co/Cout5ZEvCi — SouthEast LinuxFest (@SELinuxFest) May 15, 2017

a little GUI tool to render visualization videos of audio files

Earlier today, Netflix started showing up as ‘incompatible’ on the Play Store for rooted and unlocked Android devices.

A simple and featureful tool to handle installing/replacing Operating Systems (Ubuntu Phone / Ubuntu Touch, Android, LineageOS, Maru OS, Sailfish OS, and Phoenix OS) on your mobile devices.

I just flashed LineageOS onto a OnePlus One (Bacon) using Magic Device Tool. Made the process so much easier. https://t.co/StMdp7ixOR — Alan Pope (@popey) May 16, 2017

Galago Pro is a 13.3” machine that weighs 2.87 lbs Galago Pro comes with one USB-C with Thunderbolt, Ethernet, HDMI, SD Card slot and DisplayPort. It also has a slot for a nano SIM card to get cellular connectivity while on the move. But I have been told the corresponding motherboard hardware bits are not installed.