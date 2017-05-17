When IT Security Cries | TechSNAP 319
Posted on: May 16, 2017
The WannaCry Worm has brought the world to tears. We’ve got the latest details, conspiracy theories, fallout & some tissues.
Plus a keylogger that may be hiding in your audio driver, some great hardware recommendations from the audience, your great feedback, a hard hitting round up & so much more!
Hackers Hit Dozens of Countries Exploiting Stolen N.S.A. Tool
+The need for urgent collective action to keep people safe online: Lessons from last week’s cyberattack
+ Microsoft Issues WanaCrypt Patch for Windows 8, XP
Global ‘Wana’ Ransomware Outbreak Earned Perpetrators $26,000 So Far
Tim Cook’s refusal to help FBI hack iPhone is validated by ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack
Keylogger Found in Audio Driver of HP Laptops
Feedback
Round Up:
Fastmail’s https://blog.fastmail.com/2017/05/13/nyi-datacentre-move/
Debugging Under Fire: Keep your Head when Systems have Lost their Mind • Bryan Cantrill