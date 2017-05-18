Trump leaks to the Russians, Comey firing fallout, calls for impeachment & Mueller gets called in.

It is a series of blockbuster news items we spring into full action & break down the essential elements of the weeks events.

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!