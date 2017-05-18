The Comey Memo | Unfilter 237
Posted on: May 17, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Trump leaks to the Russians, Comey firing fallout, calls for impeachment & Mueller gets called in.
It is a series of blockbuster news items we spring into full action & break down the essential elements of the weeks events.
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Trump threatens Comey: Better hope there are no tapes | TheHill
- Adam Schiff: ‘This is John McCain’s finest hour’
- Hillary Clinton Lobbied Prime Minister for Clinton Foundation Donor | Observer
- The Media Blackout On The DNC Lawsuit Proves That It Is Nuclear
- Trump collected at least $100 million from Russian sources since 2008
- Trump no longer wants to talk about secret White House recordings | MSNBC
- Assad regime accused of using a crematorium to conceal executions
- Edward Snowden on Twitter: “Extraordinary: Microsoft officially confirms @NSAGov developed the flaw that brought down hospitals this weekend. https://t.co/zQ6785YpFf”
- How to Know You Won a Political Debate on the… | Scott Adams’ Blog
- Hillary Clinton launches Onward Together PAC | Fox News
- Hillary Clinton officially launches ‘resistance’ outside group – CNNPolitics.com
- Trump says he had ‘absolute right’ to share info with Russia – ABC News
- Family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich blasts detective over report of WikiLeaks link | Fox News
- Comey: DNC denied FBI’s requests for access to hacked servers | TheHill
- Wikileaks publishes documents showing how Google helped Al-Qaeda in Syria
- DNC staffer Seth Rich’s family denies PI’s WikiLeaks claim | Daily Mail Online
- Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence Trump Gave to Russians – The New York Times
- Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation – The New York Times
- In encryption push, Senate staff can now use Signal for secure messaging | ZDNet
- McMaster Responds To Wapo: “I Was In The Room, It Didn’t Happen. The Story Is False” | Zero Hedge
- Chaffetz Demands FBI Hand Over All Comey’s Notes, Memos, & Recordings Related To Trump | Zero Hedge
- US Nears Record $100 Billion Arms Deal For Saudi Arabia | Zero Hedge
- Seth Rich Murder: What we know and what we don’t know – Story | WTTG
- Trump reportedly asked Comey to consider imprisoning members of the press
- House chairman seeks Comey-Trump documents | KOMO
- Montage: The Media Can’t Stop Asking Democratic Guests If They’re Ready to Impeach Trump :: Grabien News
- ‘Erdoğan’s bodyguards’ in violent clash with protesters in Washington DC | World news | The Guardian
- NSA officials worried about the day its potent hacking tool would get loose. Then it did. – The Washington Post
- Schweizer: Clintons Create New Tax-Exempt Political Organization | Fox News Insider
- Vladimir Putin ‘willing to provide transcript’ of Donald Trump meeting with Russians | The Independent
- Dem calls for Trump impeachment on House floor | TheHill
- Putin offers transcript to prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets | Reuters
- Hill GOP Reels From Trump Chaos, Struggles to Chart Course – Bloomberg
- Media Reach Peak Meltdown Over Comey Memo, Russian Disclosure | LifeZette
- First Republicans talk possibility of impeachment for Trump | TheHill
- Cannabis-based Therapies With Potential to Dull the Pain of Opioid Abuse – MarketWatch
- Prescription Opioid Overdose Data | Drug Overdose | CDC Injury Center