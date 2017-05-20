Kotlin, Swiftly | CR 257
Posted on: May 19, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike argues you should go hybrid today & end up progressive tomorrow. The Docker reality & why Swift is a bit like Kotlin.
Speaking of Kotlin we chat a bit about the Google I/O news, Project Treble, Xamarin’s Live Player & Mike’s new rig.
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
Google I/O
- Kotlinn Officially Supported for Android
- Project Treble
- Instant Apps are Now Available for All Devs