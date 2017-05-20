Here’s the Thing | User Error 9

Posted on: May 19, 2017

User Error

We battle with Amazon, hunt for rats & discuss the real problem with Linux, humans. Then we end the show with a DuckDuckGo challenge.

Plus special guest Martin Wimpress (aka Wimpy) joins us for our first episode back.

+ (00:00:20) – Amazon is holding $1,500 of our studio funds.
+ (00:07:10) – Worth two Walmart’s now
+ (00:12:53) – Telegram Tricks with Martin
+ (00:19:32) – Chris has a damn rat.
+ (00:23:18) – How the Beard avoided Con Crud.
+ (00:25:23) – Here comes the Unity lovers.
+ (00:35:39) – That time Ubuntu killed your girlfriend.
+ (00:37:27) – How the online communities can distort reality.
+ (00:55:38) – The DuckDuckGo Challenge.

