Posted on: May 19, 2017
We battle with Amazon, hunt for rats & discuss the real problem with Linux, humans. Then we end the show with a DuckDuckGo challenge.
Plus special guest Martin Wimpress (aka Wimpy) joins us for our first episode back.
+ (00:00:20) – Amazon is holding $1,500 of our studio funds.
+ (00:07:10) – Worth two Walmart’s now
+ (00:12:53) – Telegram Tricks with Martin
+ (00:19:32) – Chris has a damn rat.
+ (00:23:18) – How the Beard avoided Con Crud.
+ (00:25:23) – Here comes the Unity lovers.
+ (00:35:39) – That time Ubuntu killed your girlfriend.
+ (00:37:27) – How the online communities can distort reality.
+ (00:55:38) – The DuckDuckGo Challenge.
- Recode on Twitter: “On the 20th anniversary of its IPO, Amazon’s market cap stands at $459 billion. Walmart’s? $228 billion. https://t.co/i2RQI0TQ2Y https://t.co/Vz4sp0GvhI”
- Amazon’s 49,000% Gain: The Most ‘Super’ of ‘Superstocks’ Since 1926 – MoneyBeat – WSJ
- Amazon is now worth two Walmarts – Recode
- Arc dark chrome theme – Chrome Web Store