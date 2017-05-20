We battle with Amazon, hunt for rats & discuss the real problem with Linux, humans. Then we end the show with a DuckDuckGo challenge.

Plus special guest Martin Wimpress (aka Wimpy) joins us for our first episode back.

+ (00:00:20) – Amazon is holding $1,500 of our studio funds.

+ (00:07:10) – Worth two Walmart’s now

+ (00:12:53) – Telegram Tricks with Martin

+ (00:19:32) – Chris has a damn rat.

+ (00:23:18) – How the Beard avoided Con Crud.

+ (00:25:23) – Here comes the Unity lovers.

+ (00:35:39) – That time Ubuntu killed your girlfriend.

+ (00:37:27) – How the online communities can distort reality.

+ (00:55:38) – The DuckDuckGo Challenge.