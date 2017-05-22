Linux Action News 2

Posted on: May 21, 2017

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

LAN-002

Ubuntu’s Gnome plans start to form & they want your input. The Linux subsystem is coming to Windows Server & Mycroft is finally ready to ship.

Plus the Tizen surprise, elementary OS’ pay-what-you-want AppCenter & what’s new Android O.

Thanks to:


Linux Academy

Direct Download:

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

Episode Links

Question? Comments? Contact us here!