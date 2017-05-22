Linux Action News 2
May 21, 2017
Ubuntu’s Gnome plans start to form & they want your input. The Linux subsystem is coming to Windows Server & Mycroft is finally ready to ship.
Plus the Tizen surprise, elementary OS’ pay-what-you-want AppCenter & what’s new Android O.
Episode Links
- Ubuntu Desktop Team Discuss Their Plans for GNOME in Ubuntu 17.10 — “may consider a few tweaks here and there to ease our users into the new experience
- The Ubuntu Desktop Team Wants YOUR Feedback — The results of this survey will help inform and shape the Ubuntu desktop team’s approach to GNOME in Ubuntu 17.10.
- OMG! UBUNTU! on Twitter: 16,000+ Ubuntu users have taken the survey — 16,000+ #Ubuntu users have taken the 17.10 GNOME desktop survey
- Windows Server will add the Linux subsystem, join the Insider program — Microsoft announced that WSL will be included in Server later this year.
- Will Linux distros run on Windows 10 S? — Just because an “app” comes from the Windows Store does NOT automatically mean that it’s safe & suitable for running in Windows 10 S. There are some apps that are not allowed to run on Windows 10 S, including all command-line apps, shells and Consoles.
- New Release: elementary OS Loki 0.4.1 — This release comes with a brand new version of AppCenter with support for apps submitted to the AppCenter Dashboard. Welcome to elementary OS, third-party developers!
- Loki’s New AppCenter with Daniel Foré | Chris Interviews Daniel — Daniel Foré, elementary OS founder, joins Chris to chat about their new update to Loki, their pay what you want AppCenter, what the end of Unity means for them, and the future of the project.
- Shipping Advance Prototype – Mycroft — This first version of Mark 1 is an advance prototype, perfectly suitable for developers or enthusiasts, yet it is not ready for the consumer market.
- What’s New in Android: O Developer Preview 2 & More — New tools for developers to help create more performant apps, and an early preview of a project we call Android Go — a new experience that we’re building for entry-level devices.
- Samsung to extend Tizen OS to nearly all home appliances by 2020 — A new report says, though, that Samsung is looking to further increase Tizen adoption by bringing Tizen (or, in this case, Tizen RT) to nearly all of its home appliances by 2020.
- Samsung to announce Tizen RT for smart home appliances — Samsung intends to announce a slimmed-down Tizen OS, called Tizen RT, for its washing machines and other smart home appliances at its Tizen Developer Conference (TDC) today, according to a new report.