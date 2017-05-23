Having A Backup Plan | Ask Noah 8
Posted on: May 22, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week on the Ask Noah Show we show you what it takes to get your data everywhere without using proprietary solutions, cover recent experiences with Seafile & of course take your calls!
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
Having a Backup Plan with SeaFile
— Noobs Corner —
The first 5 people to ask will receive help setting up Seafile 6 on Centos 7 with a self signed SSL.
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
