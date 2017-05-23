Kill Switch Engage | TechSNAP 320
Posted on: May 23, 2017
We’ve got another round of WannaCry analysis, the latest on the FCCs battle over over Net neutrality. Then IPv6 Tunnels & you, a 2017 check-in.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Cisco’s Talos Intelligence Group Blog: Player 3 Has Entered the Game: Say Hello to ‘WannaCry’
FCC Filings Overwhelmingly Support Net Neutrality Once Anti-Net Neutrality Spam is Removed
Because of a procedural quirk, the FCC will not be considering any comments on the issue of net neutrality that are submitted over the next week or so.
https://youtu.be/qI5y-_sqJT0 — follow up video
Feedback
Round Up:
Ways in which the WannaCry ransomware could have been much worse
1.9 million Bell customer email addresses stolen by ‘anonymous hacker’ – Technology & Science – CBC News
Appcanary – Everything you need to know about HTTP security headers
GitHub – schollz/howmanypeoplearearound: Count the number of people around you by monitoring wifi signals