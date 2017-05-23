NextCloud 12 is out & Jos joins us to chat about the highlights, Marius Quabeck joins us to discuss Magic Device Tool’s secrets. Plus we cover a bunch of project updates & more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed

Show Notes:

Pre-Show

Follow Up / Catch Up

It is written in Python, and it can stream via node.js , parec (Linux),

ffmpeg , or avconv . mkchromecast is capable of using lossy and lossless

audio formats provided that ffmpeg , avconv (Linux), or parec

(Linux) are installed. It also supports Multi-room group

playback, and

24-bit/96kHz high audio resolution.

Additionally, a system tray menu is available.

Just over a year ago Bastille security announced the discovery of a suite of vulnerabilities commonly referred to as MouseJack. The vulnerabilities targeted the low level wireless protocol used by Unifying devices, typically mice and keyboards. The issues included the ability to:

Pair new devices with the receiver without user prompting

Inject keystrokes, covering various scenarios

Inject raw HID commands

For the sake of clarity, please note that the Plasma Desktop from KDE is not officially supported at this moment in time. It is however a project that Peter is working on, and slowly building up to be something useful. This in itself was enabled by the vast amount of KF5 (KDE Frameworks) software required in the repositories already for the “Big Items” (Kdenlive, etc).

Linux Academy

With it we announce something HUGE: a new architecture for scaling to hundreds of millions of users. It is called Global Scale and also brings benefits for smaller instances and even home users!

TING

A simple and featureful tool to handle installing/replacing Operating Systems (Ubuntu Phone / Ubuntu Touch, Android, LineageOS, Maru OS, Sailfish OS, and Phoenix OS) on your mobile devices.