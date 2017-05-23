Magic Device Cloud | LUP 198
Posted on: May 23, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
NextCloud 12 is out & Jos joins us to chat about the highlights, Marius Quabeck joins us to discuss Magic Device Tool’s secrets. Plus we cover a bunch of project updates & more!
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
Pre-Show
Follow Up / Catch Up
mkchromecast: Cast macOS and Linux Audio/Video to your Google Cast and Sonos Devices
It is written in Python, and it can stream via
node.js,
parec(Linux),
ffmpeg, or
avconv. mkchromecast is capable of using lossy and lossless
audio formats provided that
ffmpeg,
avconv(Linux), or
parec
(Linux) are installed. It also supports Multi-room group
playback, and
24-bit/96kHz high audio resolution.
Additionally, a system tray menu is available.
Updating Logitech Hardware on Linux – Technical Blog of Richard Hughes
Just over a year ago Bastille security announced the discovery of a suite of vulnerabilities commonly referred to as MouseJack. The vulnerabilities targeted the low level wireless protocol used by Unifying devices, typically mice and keyboards. The issues included the ability to:
- Pair new devices with the receiver without user prompting
- Inject keystrokes, covering various scenarios
- Inject raw HID commands
Waiter, There’s A Plasma Desktop In My Soup
For the sake of clarity, please note that the Plasma Desktop from KDE is not officially supported at this moment in time. It is however a project that Peter is working on, and slowly building up to be something useful. This in itself was enabled by the vast amount of KF5 (KDE Frameworks) software required in the repositories already for the “Big Items” (Kdenlive, etc).
Linux Academy
Welcome to Nextcloud 12
With it we announce something HUGE: a new architecture for scaling to hundreds of millions of users. It is called Global Scale and also brings benefits for smaller instances and even home users!
TING
magic-device-tool: A simple and feature full batch tool to handle installing/replacing Operating Systems (Ubuntu Phone / Ubuntu Touch, Android, LineageOS, Maru OS, Sailfish OS and Phoenix OS) on your mobile devices.
A simple and featureful tool to handle installing/replacing Operating Systems (Ubuntu Phone / Ubuntu Touch, Android, LineageOS, Maru OS, Sailfish OS, and Phoenix OS) on your mobile devices.
DigitalOcean