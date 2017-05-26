The “process manager from hell” is driving our listener crazy! We have advice that’s a little unconventional. Then we discuss the slow demolition of the culture of youth taking place in tech, that could be shifting everything.

Plus Microsoft’s huge Git commit, Quick Designer in Qt Creator 4.3 & some follow up on Kotlin.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

Feedback

Hoopla

This repository contains a library that allows native Linux programs to load
and call functions from a Windows DLL.

The largest Git repo on the planet

ver the past 3 months, we have largely completed the rollout of Git/GVFS to the Windows team at Microsoft.

Microsoft today announced that virtually all of its engineers now use the Git version control system to develop its Windows operating system. The Windows Git repository includes about 3.5 million files that weigh in at about 300GB when you check them into Git. Git, however, wasn’t built for a project of this size, so Microsoft developed the Git Virtual File System to be able to get the benefits of using Git without having to wait hours for even the simplest of Git commands to run.

Protocol Oriented Programming

Question? Comments? Contact us here!