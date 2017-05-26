Bad Process SIGKILLs | CR 258
Posted on: May 25, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
The “process manager from hell” is driving our listener crazy! We have advice that’s a little unconventional. Then we discuss the slow demolition of the culture of youth taking place in tech, that could be shifting everything.
Plus Microsoft’s huge Git commit, Quick Designer in Qt Creator 4.3 & some follow up on Kotlin.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
- Manager from Hell
- Chris Pissed off the Kotlin & Swift People….
Hoopla
- AWS is Demolishing the Culture of Youth
- Qt Quick Designer in Qt Creator 4.3 – Qt Blog
- Google Kotlin
- Porting Windows Dynamic Link Libraries to Linux
Surprise, I ported Windows Defender to Linux. 😎https://t.co/7eP48O87Vi
— Tavis Ormandy (@taviso) May 23, 2017
This repository contains a library that allows native Linux programs to load
and call functions from a Windows DLL.
The largest Git repo on the planet
ver the past 3 months, we have largely completed the rollout of Git/GVFS to the Windows team at Microsoft.
Microsoft today announced that virtually all of its engineers now use the Git version control system to develop its Windows operating system. The Windows Git repository includes about 3.5 million files that weigh in at about 300GB when you check them into Git. Git, however, wasn’t built for a project of this size, so Microsoft developed the Git Virtual File System to be able to get the benefits of using Git without having to wait hours for even the simplest of Git commands to run.