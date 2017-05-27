Chris is learning to trust his gut, Noah feels like an old man & the Beard has a birthday. Then some updates on our DuckDuckGo Challenge & Linux in the studio’s impact on our work.

Plus the big problem with Gnome that can’t be unseen & our favorite USB-C chargers.

+ (00:00:17) – Chris is learning to trust his gut.

+ (00:15:40) – That one time Noah missed his radio broadcast.

+ (00:17:35) – How Linux has made our work simpler, and easier.

+ (00:19:31) – Noah’s old man comparison of Nylas mail vs Thunderbird.

+ (00:32:27) – Our favorite USB-C gear, and the big Thunderbolt news.

+ (00:42:01) – Planning to mess our kids up.

+ (00:47:05) – Update on the switch to Linux in the studio, good and bad.

+ (00:50:27) – Improving the visualizer we use for this show.

+ (00:51:20) – A Linux issue we often overlook.

+ (00:54:15) – Follow up on the Amazon disaster.

+ (00:55:26) – Follow up on Henry.

+ (00:57:50) – Gnome’s performance problems that can’t be unseen.

+ (01:11:50) – DuckDuckGo Challenge Follow up.

+ (01:16:37) – Beard has a Birthday Comin’ up.