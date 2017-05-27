Double Sided Tape | User Error 10
Posted on: May 26, 2017
Chris is learning to trust his gut, Noah feels like an old man & the Beard has a birthday. Then some updates on our DuckDuckGo Challenge & Linux in the studio’s impact on our work.
Plus the big problem with Gnome that can’t be unseen & our favorite USB-C chargers.
+ (00:00:17) – Chris is learning to trust his gut.
+ (00:15:40) – That one time Noah missed his radio broadcast.
+ (00:17:35) – How Linux has made our work simpler, and easier.
+ (00:19:31) – Noah’s old man comparison of Nylas mail vs Thunderbird.
+ (00:32:27) – Our favorite USB-C gear, and the big Thunderbolt news.
+ (00:42:01) – Planning to mess our kids up.
+ (00:47:05) – Update on the switch to Linux in the studio, good and bad.
+ (00:50:27) – Improving the visualizer we use for this show.
+ (00:51:20) – A Linux issue we often overlook.
+ (00:54:15) – Follow up on the Amazon disaster.
+ (00:55:26) – Follow up on Henry.
+ (00:57:50) – Gnome’s performance problems that can’t be unseen.
+ (01:11:50) – DuckDuckGo Challenge Follow up.
+ (01:16:37) – Beard has a Birthday Comin’ up.
— Links —
- StartPage Search Engine
- Bug 745032 – Mouse Tracking ‘Laggy’ on Wayland, and mouse movements cause frame drops in other OpenGL applications
- Wonder why your GNOME Shell feels jerky or stuttery? You may be a victim of this “bug” : linux
- [x-post] “Fedora 25 performance” | Hi GNOME team please address the performance issues in your shell! : gnome
- Fedora 25 performance : Fedora
- JupiterBroadcasting/CasterSoundboard: A soundboard for hot-keying and playing back sounds. (For podcasting)
- djfun/audio-visualizer-python: a little GUI tool to render visualization videos of audio files
- build.snapcraft.io – JupiterBroadcasting/CasterSoundboard builds
- Amazon.com: Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C, Ultra-High Capacity Premium Portable Charger
- Amazon.com: TriLink USB-C to Micro USB Adapter [2 Pack] Anti-lost Keychain USB Type-C to Micro USB Convert Connector
- Amazon.com: iVoler 75W USB Type C Charger with Power Delivery, 60W USB-C Port + 15W 3 USB Ports
- Amazon.com: Lenovo GX20M33579 USB-C 45W AC Adapter
- Amazon.com: USB C Power Bank RAVPower 20100 Portable Charger QC 3.0 Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 20100mAh Input & Output Type C Battery Pack
- Amazon.com: Targus 45W USB Type-C Laptop AC Wall Charger
- Amazon.com: Type C Car Charger, Maxboost 35W w/ Quick Charge 2.0 Technology
