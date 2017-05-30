We take a serious look at SELinux: what it is, how you can manage it, and what Cockpit can do for you. The Raspberry Pi Thin client has been announced plus we take your calls!

Direct Download:

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

Enhance Your Security with Linux

getenforce
sentenforce=0
setenforce=1
ls -Z

— Noobs Corner —

Check out the Ask Noah Dashboard

The first 5 people to ask will receive help setting up Seafile 6 on Centos 7 with a self signed SSL.

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Altispeed Technologies

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —
+ Noah – Kernellinux
+ Ask Noah Show
+ Altispeed Technologies
+ Jupiter Broadcasting

Question? Comments? Contact us here!