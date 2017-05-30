Security Enhanced Linux | Ask Noah 9
Posted on: May 29, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
We take a serious look at SELinux: what it is, how you can manage it, and what Cockpit can do for you. The Raspberry Pi Thin client has been announced plus we take your calls!
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
Enhance Your Security with Linux
Basic SELinux Commands
getenforce
sentenforce=0
setenforce=1
ls -Z
— Noobs Corner —
Check out the Ask Noah Dashboard
The first 5 people to ask will receive help setting up Seafile 6 on Centos 7 with a self signed SSL.
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they're excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show.
