Why the big Samba vulnerability is no WannaCry, Wimpy gives us his take on e-gpus under Linux, our first take on Plasma 5.10 & a tool that will finally get you to use Docker!
Show Notes:
Pre-Show
Follow Up / Catch Up
7-Year-Old Samba Flaw Lets Hackers Access Thousands of Linux PCs Remotely
CVE-2017-7494) affects all versions newer than Samba 3.5.0 that was released on March 1, 2010.
In order to better support the Samba community, this page
contains recommended patches for the most recent production
releases. These patches have been integrated into the
main Samba development trees for the next version of Samba.
Guide: How to Control CasterSoundboard Using Your Phone or Tablet · JupiterBroadcasting/CasterSoundboard Wiki · GitHub
Due to the inclusion of Open Sound Control (OSC) support into CasterSoundboard, you can now control your soundboards remotely by using an app on a smartphone or tablet that supports two-way OSC communication over a network.
Wimpy’s e-GPU first take
- Razer Core
- Superposition benchmark | UNIGINE Benchmarks
- https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/2683/page=1
Standard Notes is an Open-Source Encrypted Notes App
- AES-256 encryption
- Easy to use apps on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux
- Open source
- Automatic sync with no limit on data capacity
- Web access
- Offline access
- Extended account unlocks additional features
Focusli – GNOME Shell Extensions
Improve focus and increase your productive by listening to different sounds
Focusli also allows you to play multiple sounds at a time, thereby allowing you to come out with your unique ambient noise configurations to suite your ears.
postmarketOS: Aiming for a 10 year life-cycle for smartphones ♻
postmarketOS, a touch-optimized, pre-configured Alpine Linux with own packages, that can be installed on smartphones.
Here is the solution: Bend an existing GNU/Linux distribution to run on smartphones.
Chaos: A social coding experiment that updates its own code democratically.
A social coding experiment that updates its own code democratically
Some things it could do
- Provide some useful service to people.
- Be malicious.
- Recreate itself in a different programming language.
- Break itself and die.
- There is no set purpose. What ChaosBot makes itself into is entirely up to the imagination of the open source community.
KDE Plasma 5.10 Released, This Is What’s New!
release announcement says, aims to “give users an experience which lives up to our tagline: simple by default, powerful when needed.”
Kitematic on Linux
Kitematic is a simple application for managing Docker containers on Mac, Linux and Windows.
- Complete post install steps for Kitematic
- Start the docker service
- Run kitematic with sudo
Looks like the #docker hub site is having issues. 404 for all images. Still able to pull from CLI. @Docker
kitematic and kitematic-git (also docker-bin and docker-git) are available in AUR.
Assuming that Docker and relative missing dependencies are already installed,
install the preferred kitematic version and follow the Post-installation steps for Linux
section if needed.
- ArchWiki Docker documentation.