Why the big Samba vulnerability is no WannaCry, Wimpy gives us his take on e-gpus under Linux, our first take on Plasma 5.10 & a tool that will finally get you to use Docker!

CVE-2017-7494) affects all versions newer than Samba 3.5.0 that was released on March 1, 2010.

In order to better support the Samba community, this page

contains recommended patches for the most recent production

releases. These patches have been integrated into the

main Samba development trees for the next version of Samba.

Due to the inclusion of Open Sound Control (OSC) support into CasterSoundboard, you can now control your soundboards remotely by using an app on a smartphone or tablet that supports two-way OSC communication over a network.

Wimpy’s e-GPU first take

postmarketOS, a touch-optimized, pre-configured Alpine Linux with own packages, that can be installed on smartphones. Here is the solution: Bend an existing GNU/Linux distribution to run on smartphones.

A social coding experiment that updates its own code democratically

Some things it could do

Provide some useful service to people.

Be malicious.

Recreate itself in a different programming language.

Break itself and die.

There is no set purpose. What ChaosBot makes itself into is entirely up to the imagination of the open source community.

release announcement says, aims to “give users an experience which lives up to our tagline: simple by default, powerful when needed.”

Kitematic is a simple application for managing Docker containers on Mac, Linux and Windows.

Complete post install steps for Kitematic

Start the docker service

Run kitematic with sudo

Looks like the #docker hub site is having issues. 404 for all images. Still able to pull from CLI. @Docker — Aaron Brongersma (@Abrongersma) May 30, 2017

kitematic and kitematic-git (also docker-bin and docker-git) are available in AUR.

Assuming that Docker and relative missing dependencies are already installed,

install the preferred kitematic version and follow the Post-installation steps for Linux

section if needed.