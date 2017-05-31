A Burrito Stole My Money | TechSNAP 321
Posted on: May 30, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
Not only is the UK leaving the Eurozone, they are starting their own internet, this time with more surveillance! Then we’ve got some top tips on getting recruited by the Israeli NSA & the details of some new WannaCry wannabes that may be infecting a windows server near you.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Cultivating cybersecurity talent
Theresa may to create new internet that would be controlled and regulated by government
- Theresa May is planning to introduce huge regulations on the way the internet works, allowing the government to decide what is said online.
new SMB worm using 7 NSA tools not 2
Feedback
Finnish developer shows how browser autofill profiles can be exploited to leak information
Round Up:
Congress introduces bill to stop US from stockpiling cyber-weapons
Chipotle says ‘most’ of its restaurants were infected with credit card stealing malware
Comcast tries to censor pro-net neutrality website calling for investigation of fake FCC comments potentially funded by cable lobby
What is astroturfing? vs grassroots movements