Posted on: May 31, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
The iron curtain of shame has fallen around any discussion regarding Seth Rich, so we discuss it anyways. The unprecedented shutdown of the discussion, where things stand & what might cause a break in the story.
Plus the Russian investigation has a new suspect of interest, Trump’s back is against the wall & more!
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “BREAKING: Sweden has dropped its case against Julian Assange and will revoke its arrest warrant Background: https://t.co/UHj8QtwrTh”
- Trump Told Russians That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation – The New York Times
- Seth Rich’s Reddit Account Discovered – Loved Pandas, Patriotic Clothes, And Joe Rogan | Zero Hedge
- Someone Just Edited Seth Rich’s Reddit Posts – Caitlin Johnstone – Medium
- Saudis Welcome Trump’s Rebuff of Obama’s Mideast Views – NYTimes.com
- Kim Dotcom Goes All In: ‘I Knew Seth Rich… I Was Involved’ – Sean Hannity Offers Platform – ZeroPointNow
- Fundraiser by Aaron Rich : Unsolved Murder of Seth Rich
- Julian Assange on Twitter: “WikiLeaks has never disclosed a source. Sources sometimes talk to other parties but identities never emerge from WikiLeaks. #SethRich”
- AP Source: Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today
- DNC battling class-action suit alleging Sanders was robbed in 2016 | Fox News
- Michael Flynn Misled Pentagon About Russia Ties, Letter Says – The New York Times
- Here’s The Deal With That Glowing Orb — And Plenty Of Notes On What It Isn’t : The Two-Way : NPR
- Jazmine Ulloa on Twitter: “Audience members were outraged that a convention staff employee attempted to cut US Rep. @MaxineWaters’ speech short. #cadem17 https://t.co/IeQy0H2JHd”
- The Latest: Britain Raises Threat Level to Critical After Manchester Attack – The New York Times
- Rita Katz on Twitter: “1) No claim regarding blast in #Manchester, but #ISIS accounts celebrating the attack, disseminating media & threats https://t.co/Z8VqKWUkXD”
- Sean Hannity just gave the game away – The Washington Post
- Fox News employees ‘disgusted’ after network pushes Seth Rich conspiracy | TheHill
- Video News Release: JW Files FOIA Request with Police, FBI over Seth Rich Murder
- Fox News Retracts Debunked Story on Murdered DNC Staffer Seth Rich | Variety
- Statement on coverage of Seth Rich murder investigation | Fox News
- Manchester bombing suspect identified: Latest on investigation – CBS News
- Manchester terror: ISIS says ’vehicle attacks’ WILL follow Manchester Arena bombing | UK | News | Express.co.uk
- Manchester bombing latest: Investigation making ‘immense’ progress as police ‘get hold of ‘large part of terror network’
- Advertisers Pull Ads From Sean Hannity’s Fox News Show | HuffPost
- Former CIA analyst: ‘Trey Gowdy ought to have his ass kicked’ | TheHill
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz Threatens Capitol Police Over Investigation | Observer
- The Facts Behind DNC Staffer Seth Rich’s Death – NBC News
- Former DNC Chair Brazile Warned Private Investigator In Seth Rich Case | Teddy Stick
- Paul Joseph Watson on Twitter: “Seth Rich’s dad says Brad Baumann was assigned to them by the DNC and he has no idea why. https://t.co/91WopIDngg”
- Former CIA Director Saw Intelligence Information | Video | C-SPAN.org
- Wasserman Schultz Threatened Police Chief Over IT Evidence | The Daily Caller
- Media Matters Targets Fox News’ Hannity Advertisers | The Daily Caller
- Twitter Suspends WND For Seth Rich Story | Zero Hedge
- Donald Trump shoved Montenegro’s prime minister at NATO meeting
- Sean Hannity takes abrupt vacation as advertisers continue to flee his Fox News show
- Wasserman Schultz warns Capitol police chief to expect ‘consequences’ – Sun Sentinel
- Kim Dotcom: An open letter to Seth Rich’s family regarding hacking claims
- Exclusive: NSA Chief Admits Donald Trump Colluded With Russia | Observer
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz Warns Capitol Police Chief to ‘Expect Consequences’ for Not Returning Stolen Equipment
- BREAKING: Obama’s FBI Passed Around Classified Information On American Citizens To People Outside Government | Daily Wire
- Kushner Met With Russian Banker Who Is Putin Crony, Spy School Grad – NBC News
- Cannabidiol slashes seizures in kids with rare epilepsy, study finds – CNN.com
- Rahm Emmanuel Can’t Decide if he Thinks Clinton Should Run for President Again
- Blog: The stupidest thing Nancy Pelosi has ever said?
- No Response From Secret Service On Source Of Red Lights Flashing From White House
- How President Trump consumes — or does not consume — top-secret intelligence – The Washington Post
- As Putin Looks On, Macron Says Russian State News Channels Spread Lies About Him
- Linux Today – GNOME 3.26 Desktop Environment Gets a Second Development Release, GNOME 3.25.2
- Glenn Greenwald on Twitter: “It is amazing how little condemnation these leaks get. Disclosure of content of intercepted calls is one of the most serious leaking crimes https://t.co/zLkhc4KxJ7”
- Mike Dubke, White House communications director, quits – BBC News
- Malia Zimmerman Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy Online | Mediaite
- STUDY: CNN’s Unhealthy Obsession With Trump
- MSNBC’s Katy Tur Lost Sleep Over Trump’s Twitter Typo, Fears Nuclear War