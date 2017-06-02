Hi-Tech Lady Tubes | CR 259
Posted on: June 1, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
The open source model has won, we discuss the impact that’s having on the development industry. Plus Swift gets a little more interesting, & Chris is ready for his lady in a tube!
Hoopla
A Swift wrapper around gtk-3.x that is largely auto-generated from gobject-introspection.
This project tries to make gtk more “swifty” than using the plain C language interface.
Where do you see the open source software community headed?
Few years ago, open source was still “à la mode”. Now it’s almost a standard way. Though the proprietary softwares won’t disappear, more and more softwares will take open source option. The open source software community will be much larger in the future, and more accessible for sure.
Pre-WWDC Hoopla
Apple today announced that its global developer community has earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.
The iPhone-maker has started manufacturing a long-in-the-works Siri-controlled smart speaker, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple could debut the speaker as soon as its annual developer conference in June, but the device will not be ready to ship until later in the year, the people said.