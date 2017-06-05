Linux Action News 4

Posted on: June 4, 2017

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

LAN-004

Two Linux desktop classics make big strides, Coreboot joins the Conservancy & Toyota cars will soon run Linux. Plus newly announced Ambient OS will be open source, just like Android, and its creator Andy Rubin says they plan to take on the Amazon Echo & Google Pixel.

This is is an episode about playing to your strengths & taking over markets.

Direct Download:

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

Episode Links

Question? Comments? Contact us here!