Linux Action News 4
Posted on: June 4, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
Two Linux desktop classics make big strides, Coreboot joins the Conservancy & Toyota cars will soon run Linux. Plus newly announced Ambient OS will be open source, just like Android, and its creator Andy Rubin says they plan to take on the Amazon Echo & Google Pixel.
This is is an episode about playing to your strengths & taking over markets.
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Episode Links
- Plasma 5.10 Released — Simple by default, powerful when needed.
- Xfce 4.14 edges closer (along with GTK 3) — Xfce 4.14 is a transitionnal release, where the main goal is to port all components to GTK+3.
- Fedora 26 delayed — This latest delay pushes Fedora 26 final out to 11 July, assuming no further delays this release cycle.
- Coreboot joins Conservancy — “By joining Conservancy, coreboot benefits from their project and community organization skills,”
- Toyota to use Linux in its cars — The Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux project is celebrating its first big-name user, after Toyota said it will employ the OS in the 2018 Camry model it will sell in the United States.
- ChrisLAS: “@autogradelinux Is it possible for car manufactures to use AGL and also offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on top?”
- 2017 CES Demonstrator – [Automotive Linux Wiki] — Hardware spec for AGL demo machine at CES 2017.
- Essential’s Ambient OS will be open source — Playground CEO Andy Rubin, whose new company Essential unveiled a new premium Android smartphone and Amazon Echo competitor today, says his company’s Ambient OS smart home platform will be open source.
- Essential faces trademark dispute over name — Spigen, Inc. successfully registered the trademark (Reg. No. 5014095) as early as August 2016. It’s an International Class. 9 mark, the category which relates to computers and scientific devices, including smartphones and accessories.