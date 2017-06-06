Linux Active Directory | Ask Noah 10
Posted on: June 5, 2017
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week we take a look at how you can implement a domain controller on Linux or get the same functionality as active directory on a Linux ecosystem. Plus the most calls we’ve ever taken.
— Show Notes: —
Linux Active Directory Systems
RAZDC
FreeIPA
Etcher.io
Invoice Ninja
DD Command
sudo dd bs=4M if=/path/to/iso of=/dev/sdc && sync
