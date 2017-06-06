This week we take a look at how you can implement a domain controller on Linux or get the same functionality as active directory on a Linux ecosystem. Plus the most calls we’ve ever taken.

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

Linux Active Directory Systems

RAZDC

FreeIPA

Etcher.io

Invoice Ninja

DD Command

sudo dd bs=4M if=/path/to/iso of=/dev/sdc && sync

— Noobs Corner —

Ask Noah Dashboard



