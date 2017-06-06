#NotMyInternet | TechSNAP 322
Posted on: June 6, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
We discuss who really controls the internet & just how centralized and potentially vulnerable it has become. Plus the latest security letdowns from Windows 10, the story of a questionably ethical hacker & Zomato’s data breach.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Who controls the internet?
Windows privacy not so private
zomato data breach – what happened?
- https://www.zomato.com/about
Can you please discuss capacity planning with ZFS and Snapshots?
Cloak & Dagger is a new class of potential attacks affecting Android devices
‘Major incident’ at Capita data centre: Multiple services still knackered : “I can’t say who I work for but let’s just say I did nothing for two days.”
83 percent of security staff waste time fixing other IT problems