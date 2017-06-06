Then we chat about Google’s solution to old Linux Kernel’s in Android, the differences between Chrome and Chromium on Linux, a killer Plasma desktop feature & more!

It’s a Gnome lovefest this week, with a special look at the next release of Gnome 3, special features we’re looking forward to & new extensions that make Gnome even better.

What is your thinking about the Linux Kernel? You ship a super-old one right now—it’s 3.18, from 2014.

“All Skype for Linux client version 4.3 and older will be retired on July 1, 2017. To keep chatting, please install the latest version of Skype for Linux,” a notice on the Skype for Linux download page reads.

Chromium on Linux has two general flavors: You can either get Google Chrome or chromium-browser (see Linux Chromium Packages. This page tries to describe the differences between the two.

Canonical is playing host to a ‘fractional scaling hackfest‘ in its’ Taipei offices this week. Both GNOME developers and Ubuntu developers are in attendance, ready to wrestle with The aim: improve GNOME HiDPI support.

Some of the limitations:

You either get 1:1 or 2:1 scaling, nothing in between

The cut-off point that is somewhat arbitrarily chosen and you don’t get a say in it

In multi-monitor systems, all monitors share the same scale

New GNOME Extensions

Arc Menu is an alternative app launcher for GNOME Shell. It replaces the Activities button in the top bar with a traditional ‘Start Menu’ style launcher.

Once it’s installed, you can click the tile icon in the GNOME menu up top. You’ll see a little overlay with a bunch of squares. The gTile overlay will hover over an open window, and you can click one (or more) of the squares to place the window in that area.

Show Git directory info

Show the status of Git files (i.e. number of added, modified, removed)

(i.e. number of added, modified, removed) Option to open remote URL

Option to select branch

Option to compare commits

Developer Michele G adds that “at the moment no strange combinatoins (sic) of dock position are supported: the dock is replicated on each available screen.”

A GNOME extension allowing easy management of “appfolders” directly from the applications view. As a bonus feature, it is possible to change the number of columns (v2 only).

The Future of Gnome

GNOME 3.25.2 is the second milestone in the development cycle of the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment, which is expected to launch later this year on September 13, and it should hit the streets any moment now. Therefore, both the GNOME Shell user interface and Mutter window and composite manager were updated with many changes.

GTK+ 3.91 is now available as the latest test release on the road to the GTK4 tool-kit.

Builder is a new IDE for GNOME that is focused on bringing the power of our platform to more developers than ever before. It is currently under heavy development and needs your help to become a success. Get excited about the future by taking a look at our planned Features.