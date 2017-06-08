After Mike gets a few things off his chest, we dive into the most developer relevant announcements & news from Apple’s WWDC 2017.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

— Show Notes: —

A Moment for Brother Jim

Highlights from James Comey's testimony on Trump, Russia

Hoopla

Yahoo’s shareholders have officially approved the company’s sale to Verizon for $4.48 billion. The deal is expected to close Tuesday.

WWDC Hoopla

macOS High Sierra brings support for external graphics processors to the Mac for the first time. The External Graphics Development Kit enables you to develop and test demanding graphics-intensive apps, including VR content creation, on any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Developers coding for iOS 11 will be able to create apps that can read NFC tags, opening the door for the wireless exchange of information between an iPhone and various connected devices in a user’s environment.

Here is a quick recap of everything we’ve learned from Apple during the “State of the Union” talk in WWDC 2017. Have fun!

iOS 11 is 64bit only, High Sierra is the last MacOS that supports 32bit “easily”.

Starting with Xcode 9, developers will be able to deploy applications to an iPhone or iPad over a Wi-Fi network, rather than having to tether the device to a computer using a USB cable.

Today, Apple didn’t show off a dedicated app but it did show off ARKit, a platform which the company boasted was the “largest AR platform in the world.”