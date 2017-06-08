The WWDC17 Episode | CR 260
Posted on: June 8, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
After Mike gets a few things off his chest, we dive into the most developer relevant announcements & news from Apple’s WWDC 2017.
A Moment for Brother Jim
Highlights from James Comey's testimony on Trump, Russia
Hoopla
Yahoo shareholders approve the $4.48 billion sale to Verizon – Business Insider
Yahoo’s shareholders have officially approved the company’s sale to Verizon for $4.48 billion. The deal is expected to close Tuesday.
WWDC Hoopla
macOS High Sierra brings support for external graphics processors to the Mac for the first time. The External Graphics Development Kit enables you to develop and test demanding graphics-intensive apps, including VR content creation, on any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
Developer Access to iPhone’s NFC Chip Coming in iOS 11 – Mac Rumors
Developers coding for iOS 11 will be able to create apps that can read NFC tags, opening the door for the wireless exchange of information between an iPhone and various connected devices in a user’s environment.
WWDC 2017 State of the Union TL;DR – Shai Mishali – Medium
Here is a quick recap of everything we’ve learned from Apple during the “State of the Union” talk in WWDC 2017. Have fun!
Stuff from the state of the Union
iOS 11 is 64bit only, High Sierra is the last MacOS that supports 32bit “easily”.
Apple’s Xcode 9 finally allows iOS app testing over Wi-Fi | VentureBeat | Dev | by Blair Hanley Frank
Starting with Xcode 9, developers will be able to deploy applications to an iPhone or iPad over a Wi-Fi network, rather than having to tether the device to a computer using a USB cable.
Apple enters the augmented reality fray with ARKit for iOS | TechCrunch
Today, Apple didn’t show off a dedicated app but it did show off ARKit, a platform which the company boasted was the “largest AR platform in the world.”
Apple introduces a completely redesigned App Store | TechCrunch
The upgraded storefront will little resemble its earlier counterpart thanks to a new user interface and redesign whose aim is to help users better discover new applications and learn about how they’re used, while offering developers a better way to feature their content and tell their stories.