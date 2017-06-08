After Mike gets a few things off his chest, we dive into the most developer relevant announcements & news from Apple’s WWDC 2017.

A Moment for Brother Jim

Yahoo’s shareholders have officially approved the company’s sale to Verizon for $4.48 billion. The deal is expected to close Tuesday.

macOS High Sierra brings support for external graphics processors to the Mac for the first time. The External Graphics Development Kit enables you to develop and test demanding graphics-intensive apps, including VR content creation, on any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Developer Access to iPhone’s NFC Chip Coming in iOS 11 – Mac Rumors

Developers coding for iOS 11 will be able to create apps that can read NFC tags, opening the door for the wireless exchange of information between an iPhone and various connected devices in a user’s environment.

WWDC 2017 State of the Union TL;DR – Shai Mishali – Medium

Here is a quick recap of everything we’ve learned from Apple during the “State of the Union” talk in WWDC 2017. Have fun!

iOS 11 is 64bit only, High Sierra is the last MacOS that supports 32bit “easily”.

Apple’s Xcode 9 finally allows iOS app testing over Wi-Fi | VentureBeat | Dev | by Blair Hanley Frank

Starting with Xcode 9, developers will be able to deploy applications to an iPhone or iPad over a Wi-Fi network, rather than having to tether the device to a computer using a USB cable.

Apple enters the augmented reality fray with ARKit for iOS | TechCrunch

Today, Apple didn’t show off a dedicated app but it did show off ARKit, a platform which the company boasted was the “largest AR platform in the world.”

Apple introduces a completely redesigned App Store | TechCrunch

The upgraded storefront will little resemble its earlier counterpart thanks to a new user interface and redesign whose aim is to help users better discover new applications and learn about how they’re used, while offering developers a better way to feature their content and tell their stories.

