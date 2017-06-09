Comey Fires Back | Unfilter 239
We break down the important moments of James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Plus NSA leaker Reality Winner, the recent London attacks, Putin’s interview with Megyn Kelly & much more!
- Maybe Private Russian Hackers Meddled in Election, Putin Says – The New York Times
- Trump Campaign Secretly Paid Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller $150k | Observer
- The New York Times Just Outed The CIA’s Top Iran Spy
- DNC lawsuit now includes claim that someone in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office used voice changer
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “Hillary Clinton docs reveal that #Saudi and #Qatar funded ISIS https://t.co/9hn8BvuADk”
- Theresa May says the internet must now be regulated following London Bridge terror attack | The Independent
- Fox News on Twitter: “.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I can’t imagine in WWII if there’d been an Internet they would’ve allowed Goebbels propaganda videos to come here.” https://t.co/en9phOs1M1″
- The Top 100 Most Damaging WikiLeaks
- CNN Host: Trump ‘A Piece of S–t’ for His Response to London Attack | Fox News Insider
- Top-Secret NSA Report Details Russian Hacking Effort Days Before 2016 Election
- The Intercept on Twitter: “What we know and don’t know about the Russian government hacking effort days before the 2016 election. https://t.co/MeqLXphTxC https://t.co/4BrisTmdeS”
- NBC News on Twitter: “JUST IN: FBI has arrested and charged the woman they say leaked a Top Secret document to The Intercept, federal official tells NBC News.”
- Federal contractor busted for leaking top-secret NSA docs on Russian hacking | New York Post
- The mysterious disappearance of Sean Spicer – CNNPolitics.com
- ABC, CBS News to Carry James Comey Senate Testimony Live | Variety
- Leaked NSA report says Russians tried to hack state election officials | Ars Technica
- How a few yellow dots burned the Intercept’s NSA leaker | Ars Technica
- NSA Leaker Is A Bernie Supporter Who ‘Resists’ Trump | The Daily Caller
- How the James Comey hearing is Washington’s Super Bowl – CNNPolitics.com
- Snowden: Prosecuting NSA Leaker Reality Winner Is a ‘Fundamental Threat to the Free Press’ – Motherboard
- DOJ ends Holder-era ‘slush fund’ payouts to outside groups | Fox News
- CSPAN on Twitter: “James #Comey: “I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.” #ComeyDay #ComeyHearings https://t.co/IyAOQdAnbl”
- Joyce Taylor on Twitter: “”There have been many, many stories about Russia that have been just dead wrong.” #ComeyHearing”
- Domenico Montanaro on Twitter: “Q: Do you think Trump colluded with Russia? Comey: I don’t think it’s a question I should answer in an open setting.”
- Fox News on Twitter: “”Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” – Comey says he hopes the tapes @POTUS mentioned in a tweet do exist. https://t.co/Lul2JnDAe2 https://t.co/nKkw89xwco”
- Ed O’Keefe on Twitter: “JUST IN: Columbia U professor Dan Richman confirms to @washingtonpost he was the friend Comey asked to share info about his mtg w/ Trump.”
- emptywheel on Twitter: “”I’m a little confused sir.” About WTF McCain is asking for.”
- Obstruction of Justice: Here’s the Legal Definition
- Comey hearing: Ex-FBI director says he leaked memo to spur special counsel appointment | Fox News
- Comey asked friend to leak details of Trump conversations | KOMO
- Fox News on Twitter: “”There’s no doubt…that I was fired because of the Russia investigation.” – Comey says he was fired to change way investigation was handled https://t.co/aZaoyZ97Kv”
- Paul Manafort isn’t a GOP retread. He’s made a career of reinventing tyrants and despots.
- Who Are the Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee? – The New York Times