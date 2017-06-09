No Privacy Compromise Home Automation
Posted on: June 9, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action Show, Video
Home Assistant, an open-source home automation platform that runs on Linux. Today I chat with Paulus Schoutsen, the founder of the project to learn what this project can do, where it’s going & how it stacks up to competition like the Amazon Echo.
— Notes: —
Links:
- balloob (Paulus Schoutsen) · GitHub
- Home Assistant
- GitHub – home-assistant/home-assistant: Open-source home automation platform running on Python 3
- Hass.io – Home Assistant
- Home Assistant Podcast 1 – Introduction and 0.45 : Home Assistant Podcast
- GitHub – nfarina/homebridge: HomeKit support for the impatient
- Components – Home Assistant