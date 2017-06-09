Wes joins the Beard & Chris for a conversation that ranges from Linux containers, moving, beer to local media & a dream to “Pimp Your Linux Rig”.

+ (00:00:30) – Wes just moved, goes through a great purge.

+ (00:03:55) – Using systemd’s containers for home builds.

+ (00:11:46) – The downtown Seattle life with Wes.

+ (00:15:26) – Chris shares his “Pimp my Linux Rig” show idea dreams and hopes.

+ (00:19:29) – The Rick and Morty User Error Book Club, Not a Book Club.

+ (00:22:30) – Local media sauce saves the day. Chris discovers Planet Earth 2.

+ (00:26:53) – Beard takes multitasking to the next level. Turns it up to 11.

+ (00:30:45) – User Error live show, Jupiter BroadcastingFest, let’s go BIG.

+ (00:35:10) – Learning the hard way about bitter beer.

+ (00:38:15) – Wes’ impression of Google’s gBoard keyboard for Android.

+ (00:38:39) – Beard’s take on E3 2017.

+ (00:41:47) – Wes is shopping for a new laptop, should he consider a desktop instead?

+ (00:56:07) – What Linux desktop would we pick, if Gnome and Plasma never existed?

+ (01:03:15) – The audience wants to adopt the Beard. And he could Beard from anywhere.

+ (01:13:05) – The normals are officially here, it’s their Internet now.

+ (01:16:00) – Is the Beard going to transition to full host, drop editing?

+ (01:19:00) – We turn our probes on Wes.

+ (01:22:26) – Getting more involved with the community in meat space.

+ (01:27:51) – Taking JB to the next level.