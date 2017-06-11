Linux Action News 5

June 11, 2017

Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video

LAN-005

A look at the future of the Ubuntu desktop and one of its flavors, plus Docker aims to improve Linux security upstream with LinuxKit.

And a LXQt confession.

Episode Links

