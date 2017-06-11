Linux Action News 5
Posted on: June 11, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
A look at the future of the Ubuntu desktop and one of its flavors, plus Docker aims to improve Linux security upstream with LinuxKit.
And a LXQt confession.
Episode Links
- Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default — Those downloading the very latest Ubuntu desktop ISO of 17.10 “Artful Aardvark” for testing will find that it now boots to the GNOME Shell desktop and also provides an option for running GNOME on Wayland.
- Ubuntu Switching to GDM — We’ve made the decision to switch to using GNOME Display Manager (GDM) instead of LightDM.
- Ubuntu Works with GNOME to Improve HiDPI Support — Canonical is playing host to a ‘fractional scaling hackfest’ in its’ Taipei offices this week. Both GNOME developers and Ubuntu developers are in attendance, ready to wrestle with
- Lubuntu 17.10 Will Likely Launch with LXQt & LXDE Spins — Lubuntu maintainer and LXQt developer Simon Quigley is reporting on some of the upcoming highlights of the Lubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, due for release later this year on October 19, 2017.
- Canonical Kernel Livepatch Service now available for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS! — Users of Ubuntu are welcome to enable the Canonical Kernel Livepatch Service on 3 systems running 64-bit Intel/AMD Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or now Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- GPG fundraiser — To continue supporting and improving GnuPG, we, the main GnuPG developers, are soliciting donations from the general public. Our primary goal is to raise 15 000 euros per month to fully fund 3 developers; our stretch goal is twice that, 30 000 euros per month.
- Docker Aims to Improve Linux Kernel Security With LinuxKit — Within the LinuxKit effort there are a series of incubated projects that are focused on improving the security of Linux