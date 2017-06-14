Turbo Mode Ikey | LUP 201
Posted on: June 13, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
Desktop Linux is about to get a lot more competitive, one of its recent biggest disruptors is going full time. Ikey, founder of the Solus project, joins us to discuss where this is going.
Plus A dive into Fedora 26 beta, the security of Cockpit, Ubuntu Gnome survey results & opening some Windows gaming tech to all of us.
Show Notes:
Follow Up / Catch Up
Ubuntu Reveal Results of GNOME Desktop Survey
A massive 18,330 people took part in the survey. All 8 questions in the survey were optional, and all bar one asked participants to rate how ‘useful’ they consider various GNOME extensions to be on a scale of 1 (not useful) to 5 (very useful).
Release of openmediavault 3 (Erasmus)
After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 3 (Erasmus).
vLUG BBQ – Jupiter Broadcasting Meetup (Seattle, WA) | Meetup
Join us for a virtual LUG BBQ either in person at JBOne Studio or via jblive.tv!
Snappy Is Finally Doing Something About Super Large App Sizes
__the GNOME platform within their package.
Announcing the Release of Fedora 26 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 26 Beta, the next big step on our journey to the exciting Fedora 26 release in July.
Is Cockpit Secure?
Here’s info about Cockpit’s security, to help
you make those choices. You’ll find not only has Cockpit got a solid security
story, but you can use it in all sorts of different ways depending on what
kind of security your systems need.
Ikey To Become Full-Time Solus Developer!
We’re also really excited to announce that Ikey will become a full-time Solus developer.
Moonlight Game Streaming
formerly known as Limelight) is an open source implementation of NVIDIA’s GameStream protocol. We implemented the protocol used by the NVIDIA Shield and wrote a set of 3rd party clients.
PC Requirements
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600+ series GPU (GT-series and AMD GPUs aren’t supported by NVIDIA GameStream)
- NVIDIA GeForce Experience (GFE) 2.1.1 or higher
- 720p or higher display connected to the PC