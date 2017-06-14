Comment & Control | TechSNAP 323
Dan’s back from BSDCAN with peanut butter, taps, and a new library that’s the source of all truth. Then we’ve got the story of Britney Spears latest career move: controlling botnets through Instagram comments & Dan teaches us about steganography and how it helped catch an NSA leaker.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Show Notes:
Yellow dots give you away
List of Printers Which Do or Do Not Display Tracking Dots – no longer updated
Hiding command and control in plain text
libtrue
Feedback
Round Up:
Inception is a physical memory manipulation and hacking tool exploiting PCI-based DMA
Ex-Admin Deletes All Customer Data and Wipes Servers of Dutch Hosting Provider