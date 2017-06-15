The Salty Sessions | Unfilter 240
Posted on: June 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
We break down Jeff Session’s Russia hearing testimony, the UK’s Internet crackdown dream, Trump’s confusion & some follow up from last week.
Plus a packed Overtime, an important High Note & more!
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Jeff Sessions has a tell and Conan O’Brien spotted it.
- Glenn Greenwald on Twitter: “Statement of Glenn Greenwald and Jeremy Scahill: https://t.co/HJACKjKjtz”
- Sessions Asks Congress To Undo Medical Marijuana Protections
- Jeff Sessions personally asked Congress to let him prosecute medical-marijuana providers – The Washington Post
- Jeff Sessions is testifying publicly about Russia. That’s very smart. – CNNPolitics.com
- First Lady Melania Trump, Son Barron, 11, Move Into the White House – NBC News
- Chelsea Manning explains why she leaked secret military documents, fought for transgender rights behind bars – ABC News
- Who Are the Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee? – The New York Times
- Paul Manafort isn’t a GOP retread. He’s made a career of reinventing tyrants and despots.
- Fox News on Twitter: “”There’s no doubt…that I was fired because of the Russia investigation.” – Comey says he was fired to change way investigation was handled https://t.co/aZaoyZ97Kv”
- Comey asked friend to leak details of Trump conversations | KOMO
- Comey hearing: Ex-FBI director says he leaked memo to spur special counsel appointment | Fox News