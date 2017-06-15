Basic Bot | CR 261
Posted on: June 15, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike shares some insights into building bots & a little sample code to get you started. Plus we discuss the week’s developer news & spend a bit of time on feedback.
Hoopla
Spaces Earn More $ than Tabs?
Google Released Android Adoption Figures
Marissa Mayer, Yahoo’s ex-CEO, says she’s looking ‘forward to using Gmail again’
Marissa Mayer at accelerateHER forum: "I look forward to using Gmail again. Am always faster when using a tool I designed myself"#FFLondon
— Wolfgang Blau (@wblau) June 14, 2017
Amazon Wants to Buy Slack for 9B
Facebook’s Working on a Negotiating Bot
Apple needs to clamp down on App Store abuse hard and fast
A quite stunning story came to light over the weekend of a scam app charging people a staggering $400 per month through an in-app purchase disguised as a free trial – for an app that does nothing in the first place.