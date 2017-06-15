Mike shares some insights into building bots & a little sample code to get you started. Plus we discuss the week’s developer news & spend a bit of time on feedback.

Spaces Earn More $ than Tabs?

Google Released Android Adoption Figures

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo’s ex-CEO, says she’s looking ‘forward to using Gmail again’

Amazon Wants to Buy Slack for 9B

Facebook’s Working on a Negotiating Bot

Apple needs to clamp down on App Store abuse hard and fast

A quite stunning story came to light over the weekend of a scam app charging people a staggering $400 per month through an in-app purchase disguised as a free trial – for an app that does nothing in the first place.

Botkit

Mike’s BotKit Demo

Mike’s Call for DevOps in iOS 11

