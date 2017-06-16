Noah shares his great woes from his recent Linux travels & we ponder the differences between Arch and Fedora as a workstation OS.

Plus announce our search for Linux in Montana & Chris’ official switch away from Arch.

+ (00:00:41) – Noah has a bone to pick with Beard and Chris.

+ (00:04:00) – The breakdown from hell.

+ (00:18:57) – We’re searching for Linux in Montana.

+ (00:23:00) – Spending time in different Linux tribes.

+ (00:30:50) – Losing the war in technology trends.

+ (00:34:30) – Chris makes the full time pitch to Noah.

+ (00:36:48) – All three of us hate hearing about dreams, a lot.

+ (00:41:37) – JB tech, Linux in studio update.

+ (00:47:05) – What should we expect from Fedora?

+ (00:50:00) – The difference between Arch and Fedora.

+ (00:53:00) – Chris is officially switching away from Arch.

+ (00:56:00) – Chris drops the Ikey bomb on Noah.