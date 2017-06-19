Linux Action News 6
Posted on: June 18, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
More competition in desktop Linux, Debian 9, Tails 3, Firefox 54, FreeNAS 11 & OpenMediaVault 3 all get released.
We discuss the important bits of it all, follow up on questions last week & take an open source unicorn for a spin.
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Episode Links
- Ikey going full time with Solus — In 4 weeks from today I will be moving to Solus as a full time developer.
- Debian 9 Stretch Released — After 26 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 9 (code name Stretch), which will be supported for the next 5 years
- Tails 3.0 is out — Tails 3.0, the first version of Tails based on Debian 9 (Stretch).
- Firefox 54 finally goes multiprocess — Firefox has finally been outfitted with simultaneous multiple content processes, a UI process, and a GPU acceleration process
- Disabled by default in Ubuntu — Firefox disables its’ new nifty memory saving magic if any enabled add-on doesn’t support it — and the ‘Ubuntu Modifications’ add-on that comes pre-installed in Firefox for Ubuntu doesn’t.
- Ubuntu live patch update from Dustin Kirkland — Now, if you purposefully boot into an older kernel — or — you reboot sometime in that 3 week period before we release an updated kernelwith those flattened fixes — then yes, absolutely, all of the live patches that apply to your kernel will be applied about 60 seconds
after reboot.
- UBports release first stable OTA — The UBports project is proud to announce Stable OTA-1 for all of our officially supported devices, minus the Nexus 5
- FreeNAS releases version 11 — What’s emerged is a new version of the product, based on FreeBSD 11-STABLE and packing the bhyve hypervisor so that FreeNAS boxen can host virtual machines.
- FreeNAS 11.0 S3-compatible object storage services — It also gives users S3-compatible object storage services, which turns your FreeNAS box into an S3-compatible server, letting you avoid reliance on the cloud.
- The FreeNAS S3 service uses Minio — The FreeNAS S3 service uses Minio to provide S3 storage hosted on the FreeNAS(r) system itself. Minio also provides features beyond the limits of the basic Amazon S3 specifications.
- openmediavault 3 released — Complete refactored backend