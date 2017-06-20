Halls of Endless Linux | LUP 202
Michael Hall from Endless joins us to discuss his new role, Endless’ involvement with Gnome & the unique approach they are taking with EndlessOS.
Plus Fedora shares some future plans that have us really excited & we try to grok casync, Lennart Poettering’s new project for distributing file system images.
Show Notes:
Pre-Show
Follow Up / Catch Up
KMail’s ‘Send Later’ caused PGP encrypted private emails to be sent in plain-text
KMail, an email client from the KDE Project, introduced a new feature in version 4.11 that lets users delay sending of emails until a scheduled later time. Unfortunately, this new feature wasn’t compatible with KMail’s existing OpenPGP implementation.
Fedora Workstation 26 and beyond
Below is a sampling of the things we are working on.
Having that in place should allow us to create a solution where you only use the NVidia driver when you want the extra graphics power which will of course require significant work from Nvidia to enable it on their side so I can’t give a definite timeline for when all the puzzle pieces are in place. Just be assured we are working on it and talking regularly to NVidia about it. I will let you know here as soon as things come together.
Another major project we been working on for a long time in Fleet Commander. Fleet Commander is a tool to allow you to manage Fedora and RHEL desktops centrally.
All this features can be set and controlled on either a user level or a group level or organization wide due to the close integration we have with FreeIPA suite of tools. The data is stored inside your organizations LDAP server alongside other user information so you don’t need to have the clients connect to a new service for this, and while it is not there in this initial release we will in the future also support Active Directory.
PipeWire now aims at unifying linux Audio and Video. The long term the goal is for PipeWire to not only provide handling of video streams, but also handle all kings of audio. Due to this Wim has been spending a lot of time making sure PipeWire can handle audio in a way that not only address the PulseAudio usecases, but also the ones handled by Jack today. A big part of the motivation for this is that we want to make Fedora Workstation the best place to create content and we want the pro-audio crowd to be first class citizens of our desktop.
Fedora Workstation has been leading the charge in supporting HiDPI on Linux and we hope to build on that with the current work to enable fractional scaling support.
Carlos Garnacho has been doing some great work recently improving the general performance of GNOME Shell.
Essentially what we are doing is making it very simple for a Fedora maintainer to build a Flatpak of the application they maintain through the Fedora package building infrastructure and push that Flatpak into a central Flatpak registry.
While playback these days have moved to streaming where locally installed codecs are of less importance for the consumption usecase
Luckily we are at a crossroads now where a lot of widely used codecs have their essential patents expire (mp3, ac3 and more) while at the same time the industry focus seems to have moved to royalty free codec development moving forward (Opus, VP9, Alliance for Open Media). We have been spending a lot of time with the Red Hat legal team trying to clear these codecs, which resulted in mp3 and AC3 now shipping in Fedora Workstation.
We been looking at this for a while now and hope to be able to start sharing information with users on which laptops they should get that will have good battery life under Fedora.
casync — A tool for distributing file system images
It combines the idea of the rsync algorithm with the idea of git-style content-addressable file systems, and creates a new system for efficiently storing and delivering file system images, optimized for high-frequency update cycles over the Internet.
Canonical Updates Snapcraft on Ubuntu with Support for Resuming Snap Downloads
The biggest change in the Snapcraft 2.31 release appears to be support for resuming the download of the core Snap when building classic Snaps when an error occurs because the package can’t be fetched. This could come in handy during tests and in CI when you package your apps as Snaps.
Debian 9 “Stretch” released
Debian 9 is dedicated to the project’s founder Ian Murdock, who passed away on 28 December 2015.
elementary + GitHub – elementary OS – Medium
Revolutionist76 – System76
Need some more RAM? Have another SSD to throw in? NO PROBLEM. We're not going to tell you what to do with YOUR PC! A revolution is coming… pic.twitter.com/b7ZJBy4q9G
— Not a Robot (@system76) June 19, 2017
Want cross-play with macOS or Linux? Vote for suggestions on feedback.minecraft.net!
Unfortunately, MCBC/MCPE/C++ Edition is currently only available on one desktop platform: Windows 10. Well, almost. Education Edition (an education-specialized port of Bedrock Codebase) runs on macOS, and I guess that a macOS Edition is quite likely to come in the future.
Another huge deal is that there is no Xbox Live for Android yet (surprisingly!) and Linux has no store, no update mechanism for closed source stuff etc, so we would need to make our own store and launcher just to sell there. That’s a massive amount of work, probably more than just porting issues.
Michael Hall Joins Us
Community Manager at endlessos.com
The core OSTree model is like git in that it checksums individual files and has
a content-addressed-object store. It’s unlike git in that it “checks out” the
files via hardlinks, and they should thus be immutable. Therefore, another way
to think of OSTree is that it’s just a more polished version
Of Linux VServer hardlinks.
aldyr comments on Moonlight
