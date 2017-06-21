We’ve got the latest on the ‘Stack Crash’ vulnerability affecting a UNIX OS near you. Plus thanks to a recent RNC data leak we’ve got your name, address, birthday & a lot more personal information!

Then Dan does a deep dive on his DNS infrastructure, some recent improvements & his integration with Let’s Encrypt.

Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!

“Stack Clash” poses threat to Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and other OSes

The RNC Files: Inside the Largest US Voter Data Leak

  • misconfigured database containing the sensitive personal details of over 198 million American voters was left exposed to the internet by a firm working on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC)

  • names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, and voter registration details, as well as data described as “modeled” voter ethnicities and religions.

  • exposing the personal information of over sixty-one percent of the entire US population

Dan’s DNS setup

  • DNS can be thought of as a phone book
  • Once ran a single DNS server at home
  • Had both internal (non public) and public hosts in the same zone file
  • Moved internal hosts to .int subdomain
  • had master/slave in public, but went to svn later
  • Held zone files in svn, published them directly to servers

