DNS Mastery | TechSNAP 324
Posted on: June 20, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
We’ve got the latest on the ‘Stack Crash’ vulnerability affecting a UNIX OS near you. Plus thanks to a recent RNC data leak we’ve got your name, address, birthday & a lot more personal information!
Then Dan does a deep dive on his DNS infrastructure, some recent improvements & his integration with Let’s Encrypt.
Plus some fantastic feedback, a robust roundup & so much more!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
“Stack Clash” poses threat to Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and other OSes
affects Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD and Solaris, on i386 and amd64
The following is not a complete list of CVEs found during the research
Some are independently exploitable and related to sudo
The RNC Files: Inside the Largest US Voter Data Leak
misconfigured database containing the sensitive personal details of over 198 million American voters was left exposed to the internet by a firm working on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC)
names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, and voter registration details, as well as data described as “modeled” voter ethnicities and religions.
exposing the personal information of over sixty-one percent of the entire US population
Dan’s DNS setup
- DNS can be thought of as a phone book
- Once ran a single DNS server at home
- Had both internal (non public) and public hosts in the same zone file
- Moved internal hosts to .int subdomain
- had master/slave in public, but went to svn later
- Held zone files in svn, published them directly to servers
Feedback
Freenas – Transferring files locally see sysutils/fusefs-ntfs
Episode 323 Yellow dots give you see also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EURion_constellation
You cannot turn off Windows 10 Telemetry with a Group Policy