Summer of GitHub | CR 262
Posted on: June 22, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
We discuss the week’s developer hoopla & the beard joins us to share his insights. It’s a fun episode with a range of topics, including the recent rush to GitHub by a number of open source projects.
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
Swift creator departs Tesla after just six months
Six months later, he announced on Twitter that he was leaving the car company. “Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,” he said. Lattner doesn’t have a new job in mind just yet.
Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all. I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!
— Chris Lattner (@clattner_llvm) June 21, 2017
Stripe refocuses European effort with 6 new markets and expanded payments platform
Stripe serves as the technical and banking infrastructure that allows businesses and individuals to accept online payments. The company has garnered more than $400 million in equity financing from big-name backers since its inception back in 2010, including CapitalG (Google), Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, American Express, and Elon Musk. For many, the company is a prime candidate to go public, but Stripe CEO Patrick Collison stated recently that he has no intentions of pursuing an IPO anytime soon.
Blockchain raises $40 million from Lakestar and Google’s venture arm
European venture capital fund Lakestar and GV, Google’s venture capital arm, both led the round. Nokota Management and Digital Currency Group also took part in the investment, as did Blockchain’s existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mosaic Venture Partners, Prudence Holdings, Virgin, and Sir Richard Branson.
Inside Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence Comeback
“We don’t want one or two companies, which I will not name, to be the only big players in town for AI,” he says