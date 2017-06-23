We discuss the week’s developer hoopla & the beard joins us to share his insights. It’s a fun episode with a range of topics, including the recent rush to GitHub by a number of open source projects.

Six months later, he announced on Twitter that he was leaving the car company. “Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,” he said. Lattner doesn’t have a new job in mind just yet.

Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all. I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader! — Chris Lattner (@clattner_llvm) June 21, 2017

Stripe serves as the technical and banking infrastructure that allows businesses and individuals to accept online payments. The company has garnered more than $400 million in equity financing from big-name backers since its inception back in 2010, including CapitalG (Google), Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, American Express, and Elon Musk. For many, the company is a prime candidate to go public, but Stripe CEO Patrick Collison stated recently that he has no intentions of pursuing an IPO anytime soon.

European venture capital fund Lakestar and GV, Google’s venture capital arm, both led the round. Nokota Management and Digital Currency Group also took part in the investment, as did Blockchain’s existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mosaic Venture Partners, Prudence Holdings, Virgin, and Sir Richard Branson.